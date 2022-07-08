Concern at spike in Covid cases across Turkey

Turkish health specialists have warned against an increase in COVID-19 cases across Turkey, urging authorities to take immediate precautions.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain have quickly increased the number of daily cases, said Mehmet Ceyhan, head of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases of the Ankara-based Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine.

Ceyhan called on health authorities to reinstate some of the COVID-19 measures which had been gradually lifted this spring.

A polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test should be requested again when entering Turkey, he said, adding masks should be worn when taking public transportation and elevators in hotels, and social distancing should be ensured in restaurants.

“Omicron was the Trojan horse of the coronavirus. It entered into society as a harmless mutant. Humans relaxed. Precautions were finished, and vaccination stopped,” he explained the latest surge in a tweet. However, he warned that the “mutation machinery” continues its work.

“Let’s hope the machine will not produce new mutants that cause severe clinical presentation,” Ceyhan added.

Turkey recorded 57,113 cases and 25 fatalities between June 27 and July 3, up from 26,635 cases and 17 deaths the week before, the Turkish Health Ministry reported.

Experts believe that the actual number is much higher than the official figure as rapid antigen tests are not documented.

Esin Davutoglu Senol, a member of the Turkish Medical Association Pandemic Working Group, blamed uncontrolled international mobility and activities for the constantly increasing cases in Turkey as well as across the world.

“We launched a very big international activity together. The wave did not come to us, but we jumped into it,” Senol, who is a professor of infectious diseases at the Ankara-based Gazi University, was quoted as saying by the online news platform Diken on Thursday.

“It is important that people do not get sick, and the scientific world is working towards this. Because even if the disease is very mild, it can leave sequelae (long-term effects),” she said.

“We do not know how the virus will behave in whom. We want to protect vulnerable groups against the possibility of serious illness,” she added.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of cases might increase, but the power of the virus to make people sick has decreased. He advised those in risk groups to follow personal precautions and get their booster shots. ■