Greece’s inflation hits 30-year record high in June

Greece’s annual inflation rate reached 12.1 percent in June, hitting a 30-year record high in the country, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

The figure was up 0.8 percentage points from that in May. Greek inflation merely stood at one percent in June 2021.

The ELSTAT attributed the rise of the inflation rate mainly to the rise in energy costs over the past year.

Natural gas prices increased by 117.7 percent in June compared to the same period of 2021, while electricity prices by 70.4 percent and heating oil by 65.1 percent, according to the ELSTAT.

In addition, housing costs increased by 31.5 percent in June year-on-year, transport by 25 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages by 12.6 percent, data from the ELSTAT showed. ■