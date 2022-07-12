India’s industrial production grows 19.6 pct in May

India’s factory activity, determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a sharp growth of 19.6 percent in May, government data showed Tuesday.

For the month of May 2022, the quick estimate of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 137.7. The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of May 2022 stand at 120.1, 134.5 and 199.9 respectively, data showed.

The indices stand at 144.5 for primary goods, 95.3 for capital goods, 152.2 for intermediate goods and 153.1 for infrastructure or construction goods for the month of May 2022, according to data.

In the consumer consumption sector, the indices for consumer durables and non-durables stood at 113.5 and 136.8, respectively, in May 2022.

The IIP rose 7.1 percent in April this year. ■