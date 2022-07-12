Morocco’s budget deficit down to 1.5 bln USD in H1

Morocco’s General Treasury announced on Tuesday that the country’s budget deficit reached an estimated 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2022.

The deficit figure was down from 2.8 billion dollars during the same period of 2021, as ordinary revenues and taxes increased by 18.7 percent to 15.35 billion dollars by the end of June, according to a Treasury report.

A net increase of 30.1 percent was registered in direct taxes, 22.2 percent in customs duties, and 15.2 percent in indirect taxes, while non-tax revenues decreased by 11.1 percent, the report said.

Meanwhile, the state spending rose by over 16.8 percent, it added. ■