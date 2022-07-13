Chinese city donates pavilion to German sister city

The city of Liyang in east China’s Jiangsu Province has donated a traditional Chinese-style pavilion to its sister city Fulda District in Germany, in celebration of Fulda’s 200th anniversary.

The exquisite pavilion is located in the park of Schloss Fasanerie, a baroque palace in the south of the Fulda District, according to the foreign affairs department of Liyang.

Construction of the pavilion started in February this year and was completed in late March, said Song Chao, deputy director of the foreign affairs department, noting that parts of the pavilion were delivered to Germany by the China-Europe freight train and were assembled locally.

“The pavilion represents the friendship between Liyang and Fulda, and can help local people better understand Chinese culture,” Song said.

Since forming an international sister city relationship in 2016, Liyang and the German district have deepened cooperation in trade, education and people-to-people exchanges, Song added. ■