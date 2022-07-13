ICRC warns of deteriorating hunger for hundreds of millions globally

Hundreds of millions of people are at risk of severe hunger in the coming months as extreme poverty, inequality and food insecurity rise, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned here on Tuesday.

The conflict in Ukraine has contributed to a sharp increase in fuel, fertilizer and food prices, squeezing household budgets and forcing families to make impossible choices every day, the ICRC said in a press release.

In Yemen, after years of civil war, more than 50 percent of the population or over 16 million people are acutely food insecure.

The committee cited a United Nations (UN) report as saying that an estimated 346 million people in Africa are facing severe food insecurity, which means that a quarter of the continent’s population does not have enough to eat.

Even before the escalation of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the ICRC said, 90 percent of the population of Syria lived in poverty, two-thirds were dependent on humanitarian aid and 55 percent were food insecure.

Countries in the Sahel region are also living through one of the most severe droughts in decades. Niger and Mauritania have produced 40 percent less food than the five-year average.

In Afghanistan, the price for wheat flour is 47 percent and that of cooking oil is 37 percent higher than a year ago.

The ICRC cited the World Food Programme as estimating that an additional 47 million people will be food insecure in 2022, bringing the global number to 811 million people.

“The situation is urgent, and the window of time left to act is narrowing. Without concerted and collaborative efforts, this risks becoming an irreversible humanitarian crisis with an unimaginable human cost,” ICRC Director General Robert Mardini said. ■