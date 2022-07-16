ICBC Turkey receives 2 prizes at World Finance Banking Awards 2022

The Turkish branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) received two prizes at the World Finance Banking Awards 2022.

ICBC Turkey was among the winners of the “Best Commercial Banks” and “Best Investment Banks” categories of the year, according to the result published on the website of World Finance, a magazine covering the global financial industry.

“We are proud to be selected best in both categories at the World Finance Banking Awards 2022, one of the most prestigious awards in the banking sector,” Gao Xiangyang, chairman of ICBC Turkey, was quoted as saying in the release.

Gao noted that his institution had won 15 prestigious awards from international platforms since last year.

“Pioneering Chinese-funded banks in Turkey, we strived to become a strong brand in the Turkish financial sector,” he remarked. “ICBC Turkey had taken significant steps for the transformation of a local bank into a regional financial services provider during the past seven years since its establishment in Turkey.”

The bank has been providing funds for a series of infrastructure projects and supporting private sector investments to play a key role in Turkey’s development.

“We, particularly, focus on building stronger commercial, economic, and cultural ties between China and Turkey, and the objective of our main finance projects in the coming years is to strengthen the economic relations of the two countries,” he said.

ICBC is China’s largest commercial bank and the world’s largest bank by assets. ICBC Turkey was established after the bank acquired the majority share of Turkey’s Tekstilbank in May 2015. ■