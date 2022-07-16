The COVID-19 pandemic that raged throughout Australia’s eastern states in the previous two years triggered an unprecedented migration of people to Western Australia (WA), according to newly released figures.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showed that more than 11,400 people moved to WA between 2020 and 2021, with many being from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the states hardest hit by the virus.

WA had its largest-ever quarterly migration intake in the final months of 2021, following months of strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the nation’s two most populated states and their capital cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

“Western Australia’s strong pandemic management allowed our state to avoid much of the heartache and economic disruption seen around the country over the past two years,” Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement on Monday.

“We made sure to provide opportunities for people from other states to relocate permanently to WA, to find employment in our strong jobs market and take advantage of housing affordability and terrific lifestyle,” he said.

The latest data from the National Skills Commission showed a record high of almost 34,400 Internet job vacancies in WA in June, with the figures now more than double their pre-COVID levels in February 2020. ■