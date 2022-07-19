Iran welcomes Iraq’s “constructive” role in promoting regional dialogue

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has welcomed Iraq’s efforts in promoting regional dialogue aimed at enhancing security and stability, according to a report by the Iranian Foreign Ministry website on Monday.

Iraq’s “constructive” role in facilitating regional dialogue is appreciated, Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Sunday night, the report noted.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and some regional issues, including the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized his country’s readiness to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interests in bilateral and regional dimensions.

Since April 2021, Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh to normalize ties. ■