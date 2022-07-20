Czech Republic secures annual gas capacity of 3 billion cubic meters

The Czech Republic has secured an annual gas capacity of 3 billion cubic meters from a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Netherlands, the Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

Sikela said in a statement that his ministry, in cooperation with the energy company CEZ Group, secured the lease of the capacity from the floating LNG terminal in Eemshaven, northern Netherlands, so as to “strengthen the country’s energy security and reduce energy dependence on Russia.”

“We have ensured the Czech Republic the possibility to process 3 billion cubic meters of gas in this terminal every year. This is approximately a third of the total volume of gas we imported from Russia. Together, we have also secured new transport capacities, through which we will transport gas to the Czech Republic,” said the minister.

The CEZ is said to be negotiating with various LNG suppliers to “secure as much liquefied natural gas as possible for the upcoming heating season.”

The Dutch LNG terminal, which is currently under construction and with a designed annual capacity of 8 billion cubic meters, is expected to be launched in September.

According to the statement, the LNG will be brought to the terminal on specially modified tankers, which will be heated and converted into a gaseous state. The gas will then be transported from the terminal to the Czech Republic via pipelines. ■