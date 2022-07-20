Mexico sees slowdown amid 5th COVID-19 wave: health authority

Mexico is showing a decline in some indicators amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

The official explained that the drop refers to the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.

“The daily and weekly increase is already less than the previous 14 weeks,” Lopez-Gatell told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

He added that hospital occupancy in beds without ventilators is currently 18 percent and 5 percent in those with ventilators, while the average number of deaths per day is 33.

Lopez-Gatell noted that progress in vaccination against COVID-19 is contributing to the fact that the disease is not causing a serious situation.

As of Monday, Mexico had accumulated 6,454,263 COVID-19 cases and 326,523 deaths. ■