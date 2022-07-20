UN chief appoints new deputy special representative for Iraq

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai of Afghanistan as his new deputy special representative for Iraq in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Isaczai will also serve as resident coordinator and UN humanitarian coordinator in the country, said a statement issued Tuesday by the UN chief’s press office.

Isaczai succeeds Irena Vojackova-Sollorano of Germany “to whom the secretary-general is grateful for her leadership and dedicated service during her tenure,” the statement said.

Isaczai brings to this position more than 28 years of experience in preventive diplomacy and complex humanitarian, development, recovery and peace-building settings.

He is currently serving as the ad interim resident and humanitarian coordinator in Jordan since January 2022.

Previously, he served as Afghanistan’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, as well as resident coordinator in Azerbaijan. In his earlier career, he served in various policy, development and humanitarian positions with the UN system in Germany, Nepal, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. ■