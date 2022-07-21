Vietnam’s aviation industry records 23.3 million passengers

Vietnam’s aviation industry recorded 23.3 million passengers in the first half of this year, surging 74.2 percent year on year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

In the domestic market, Vietnamese airlines transported nearly 20.8 million passengers in the six-month period, surging 60 percent year on year, Vietnam News Agency cited the administration as reported on Wednesday.

Around 651,000 tons of commodities were transported via air routes in the Southeast Asian country during the period, up 6.8 percent against the same period last year.

The domestic market started to recover in April, kept growing in May, and saw a strong growth in June, the news agency cited Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the administration.

For the international aviation market, there are currently more than 30 foreign airlines and four domestic airlines operating 96 international routes connecting Vietnam with 21 countries and regions, according to the administration. ■