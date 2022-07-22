Erdogan helps secure resumption of grain and other foodstuff shipments from Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “good news” would be delivered on grain exports with the signing of a deal with Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations on Friday.

“With the participation of the United Nations Secretary-General and the Russian and Ukrainian representatives, the signatures will be put, and the problems related to the agricultural corridor will be overcome,” said Erdogan when participating in an event in Istanbul.

“With these signatures, we will give the good news to the world,” he added.

Turkey’s presidential office earlier announced that Erdogan and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be present at the signing ceremony, which will start at 4:30 p.m. local time (1330 GMT) at the presidency’s Dolmabahce office.

The agreement will allow the resumption of grain and other foodstuff shipments from Ukraine to international markets through the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Istanbul to attend the ceremony, according to press reports.

The plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul Airport at around 1:30 p.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Friday, the Ihlas news agency reported.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has also reportedly arrived to sign the agreement.

The first round of negotiations among military delegations of Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine, and the United Nations representatives concluded last week with an agreement on the basic principles of the shipment process through the Black Sea.

The sides had also agreed on establishing a coordination center to conduct the entire shipment process in Istanbul where all the parties will be present.

Turkey’s involvement in this process is significantly important as the country has been controlling the maritime traffic of the Bosphorus Strait, connecting the Black Sea to the rest of the world. ■