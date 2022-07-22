Fourteen children killed and injured in northwest Syria

From Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa:

“At least five children were killed and nine injured in the west of Idlib, in the northwest of Syria in an attack early this morning.

“This is a devastating reminder that the war on children is not over. Children in the northwest of Syria and across the country keep paying the heaviest price of the ongoing violence.

“In 2021, 70 per cent of grave violations recorded against children in Syria occurred in the northwest.

“Once again, we remind parties that children must never be targeted. They should be protected at all times, wherever they are. The children of Syria deserve to live without violence or fear.”