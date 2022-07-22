India reports 3rd Monkeypox case from Kerala state

The third case of Monkeypox was confirmed Friday in India’s southern state of Kerala, officials said.

The patient has been identified as a 35-year-old man, who returned from UAE earlier this month.

The man is undergoing treatment at Manjeri Medical College hospital in the Malappuram district. Doctors have isolated people who have come in contact with him and said they were being constantly monitored.

The condition of the patient was stable, local media quoted Kerala health minister Veena George as saying.

On Monday the second Monkeypox case was detected in the state’s Kannur district. He arrived from Dubai on July 13.

Prior to this, on July 14, the country’s first Monkeypox case was detected in the state’s Kollam district. The patient had travelled from UAE.

Following the detection of the first Monkeypox case, the federal government rushed a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors to the state to help investigate the outbreak and initiate requisite public health measures. ■