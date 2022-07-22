Jamaica, U.S. split 200m glory at athletics worlds

Jamaican Shericka Jackson and American Noah Lyles stormed to the women’s and men’s 200m titles at the World Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

In the last event on the seventh day of the 10-day competition, 25-year-old Lyles lifted his third world title in a world-leading time of 19.31 seconds in an American podium sweeping.

Tokyo Olympic runner-up Kenneth Bednarek, 23, took silver in 19.77 while 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finished third in 19.80.

Jamaican women dominated the sprint final again when Tokyo Olympic relay champion Jackson pulled off her first individual world championship victory in a championship record of 21.45.

Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, fresh from her 100m win here, was 0.36 behind to add a silver to her stunning achievement of three Olympic titles, 10 world gold medals, four Olympic silver medals and two world championship silver medals.

China’s Olympic triple jump silver medalist Zhu Yaming qualified for the final with just one attempt of 17.08 meters. ■