S.Korea’s foreign currency deposits fall in June

South Korea’s foreign currency deposits fell last month as importers drew settlement fund amid higher energy costs, central bank data showed Friday.

Deposits, denominated in foreign currencies, stood at 87.06 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, down by 2.11 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Foreign currency deposits, owned by companies, reduced by 1.34 billion dollars from a month earlier to 72.57 billion dollars at the end of June due to stronger foreign currency demand for import settlement, caused by higher energy prices.

The individuals-possessed deposits reduced by 770 million dollars to 14.49 billion dollars as people offloaded the U.S. dollar funds amid the strong dollar trend.

The won/dollar exchange rate averaged 1,280.8 won per dollar in June, an increase of 12.4 won from the previous month. ■