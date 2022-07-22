Two earthquakes hit eastern Myanmar’s Shan State late Thursday, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck about 32 km east-northeast of the Keng Tung Town in Shan State at 11:10 p.m. local time on Thursday, the DMH said.

The quake, with a depth of 6 km, struck at 21.34 degrees north latitude and 99.91 degrees east longitude, it added.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred about 27 km east of the Keng Tung Town at 11:37 p.m. local time on Thursday, it said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 8 km, was at 21.26 degrees north latitude and 99.86 degrees east longitude, the DMH said in a statement. ■