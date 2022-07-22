UN urges Lebanese to refrain from fueling sentiments against Syrian refugees

A senior UN official on Friday urged “everyone” to refrain from fueling the media and social media with negative sentiments and hatred towards Syrian refugees after a recent plan by the Lebanese government to return 15,000 displaced monthly to their homeland.

“I call on everyone to refrain from fueling the media and social media with negative sentiments and hatred, and I count on all to continue to display the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect in these difficult times,” Najat Rochdi, UN special coordinator for Lebanon, was quoted as saying in a statement released by the United Nations Information Center.

She said that the UN and its partners remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable populations based on needs regardless of their nationality, disability, religion, gender, sexuality, or place of origin.

She also recalled Lebanon’s commitment to the principle of non-refoulement under international law, and to the principle of ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees.

Rochdi also recalled that the humanitarian community, including the UN has, over the past few years, increased its support to the Lebanese people, families, communities, and public institutions to lessen the impact of the multiple crises and meet the dire needs of the most vulnerable.

Lebanon launched a strategy earlier this month aimed at securing the return of 15,000 Syrian refugees to their homeland on a monthly basis as the country can no longer bear the burden of hosting a big number of displaced amid its current financial crisis. ■