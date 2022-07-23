Former Trump adviser convicted of contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, who served as chief strategist for former U.S. President Donald Trump, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress.

Bannon, 68, was indicted last year after defying a subpoena from the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Scheduled to be sentenced later this year, Bannon faces a minimum sentence of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail.

Bannon was chief executive of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as senior counselor to Trump at the White House before being fired in August 2017. ■