Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Friday announced that it has so far detected four cases of monkeypox in the country.

The ministry confirmed that the cases are males with travel history.

It added that cases had home isolations with follow-up for contacts with no reported hospital admissions.

The ministry urged the public to remain at a safe distance from infected people, not share their personal items, avoid animals from countries where the disease is endemic, and refrain from eating bushmeat.

Lebanon detected the first monkeypox case on June 20. ■