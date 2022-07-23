UN voices concern over deadly clashes in Libya’s Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday expressed concern about clashes that took place between two armed groups in the capital Tripoli.

“UNSMIL has received reports of civilian casualties as a result of clashes between two armed groups in Tripoli on Thursday night,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“UNSMIL is deeply concerned about these developments and calls for an investigation into the incident and justice for the victims and their families. Any action that endangers the lives of civilians is unacceptable,” the statement added.

The UN mission called on all Libyans to do everything possible to preserve the country’s “fragile stability at this sensitive time.”

“All actors must exercise maximum restraint, address their disputes through dialogue and abide by their obligations under national and international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the statement said.

According to local media reports, clashes erupted on Thursday between rival armed groups in central Tripoli, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others.

The Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has suspended all flights due to the clashes.

Libya has been suffering violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011. ■