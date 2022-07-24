China’s food industry logs steady growth in H1

China’s food industry saw stable expansion in terms of production and sales in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The value-added industrial output of the agricultural and sideline food processing sector rose 3.3 percent year on year in the period, while that of the food manufacturing sector climbed 4.1 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The sector of alcohol, beverage and refined tea manufacturing saw its industrial added value surge 8.4 percent over the previous year.

In H1, retail sales of grain, oil and food hit 903.18 billion yuan (about 133.76 billion U.S. dollars), up 9.9 percent year on year. Retail sales of beverages rose 8.2 percent, while those of tobacco and alcohol increased by 6.7 percent. ■