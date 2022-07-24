India reports 20,279 new COVID-19 cases

After reporting over 21,000 daily cases for three straight days, India’s daily COVID-19 caseload came down to 20,279 on Sunday, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning, the 20,279 new cases reported during the past 24 hours took the total tally to 43,888,755 in the country.

The cases reported on Sunday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Saturday which was 21,411.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 152,200.

The country also logged 36 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 526,033 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 5.29 percent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.46 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,210,522 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 18,143 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the federal health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country exceeded 2 billion doses and until Sunday morning 2,019,933,453 doses were administered.

So far over 872 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A cumulative total of 872,520,064 samples have been tested up to July 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research said Sunday. Out of these, 383,657 tests were conducted on Saturday alone.

On Friday the Indian government stated an estimated 40 million eligible beneficiaries in the country have not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the wake of the detection of new variants, at present the Indian government is focussing on promoting booster doses as the uptake of the third dose has been low.

Local governments in various states have issued advisories urging people to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 protocols in mass gatherings. ■