Indonesian police name 4 suspects in charity fraud scandal

Indonesia’s National Police have named four people as suspects over alleged embezzlement at one of the country’s most successful charitable organizations Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT).

After weeks of investigation, the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department found the four suspects, who are former and current executives at the organization allegedly embezzled some of the charitable funds for their personal benefits and unrelated activities.

The ACT, which claims itself as a humanitarian organization, received donations from individuals and corporations. It had received funds from U.S. aircraft giant Boeing amounting to 138 billion Indonesian rupiahs (about 9.2 million U.S. dollars) intended for the families of the victims of Lion Air’s Max 737 fatal flight in 2018.

“Around 103 billion rupiahs had been allocated by the organization for programs, while about 34 billion rupiahs had been misappropriated,” Helfi Assegaf, a senior investigator at the criminal investigation department, said at a press conference here on Monday.

ACT executives came under public scrutiny earlier this month following local media reports on their salaries. Its former chief was reportedly paid 250 million rupiahs monthly, about 54 times of the minimum wage of an average worker in Jakarta.

All the suspects have now been charged under the laws on charitable foundations, money laundering, and the 2008 electronic information and transactions. (1 rupiah equals 0.000067 U.S. dollars) ■