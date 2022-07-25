Israel sinks Gaza fishing boat accused of smuggling from Egypt

Israeli forces sank a Palestinian fishing boat off the coast of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, saying it was smuggling supplies from Egypt to the Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the Palestinian vessel departed overnight from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, violating Israel’s maritime blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

“Israeli Navy soldiers instructed the vessel to halt, and after receiving no response, fired toward the vessel in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the statement read.

The Israeli military said that the unspecified supplies on the boat were for Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza.

Nizar Ayyash, chairman of the Palestinian Fishermen Association told reporters that the Israeli vessels suddenly attacked the Palestinian fishing boat while fishing off the coast of Rafah city.

The fishing boat was destroyed, and no injuries were reported. Two people on the vessel swam to the Gaza Strip before the fire was opened.

Photos posted on social media showed black smoke rising near the coast of Gaza.

Israeli forces occasionally thwart attempts to smuggle cement and other supplies to the Gaza Strip.

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since 2007. ■