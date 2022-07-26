Health: Home-based care system in Australian state of Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria has increased its investment into a home-based care system, designed to relieve pressure from the state’s COVID-embattled hospital system.

On Tuesday, Victoria state Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said nearly 56,000 people had received home visitation medical care through the “Better at Home” program.

“We’re investing heavily to help reduce pressure on the health system amid the ongoing effects of the pandemic, winter respiratory illnesses like the flu, two years of deferred care and many sick healthcare workers,” said Thomas.

So far it has diverted more than 71,000 days of care that would otherwise be spent at hospital — freeing up an extra 200 hospital beds across the state.

This year the state government announced a further 698 million Australian dollars (486 million U.S. dollars) of funding for the program, which would expand the service to 15,000 more residents.

Throughout the pandemic Victoria has in many respects been Australia’s worst affected state. The latest “winter wave” of COVID-19 has seen the system thrown into new levels of distress.

Hospitals have reported resorting to “ICU exit block”, wherein patients are sent directly home from the intensive care units, and one of Melbourne’s largest hospitals, the Alfred Hospital, made a pause on elective surgery earlier this month.

There are currently 869 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state. The state reported on 12 p.m. local time Tuesday 12,339 new cases and 40 deaths from the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

Similarly the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has seen a surge in hospitalizations in recent weeks. NSW reported 2,344 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours till 4 p.m. local time Monday, among the highest levels since its January peak.

Authorities across the nation have urged residents to stay up to date with their vaccinations, stay home when unwell and wear masks in indoor places but have not yet moved to re-introduce public health mandates. ■