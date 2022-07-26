Over 20 die after drinking illicit liquor in western India

More than 20 people have died and nearly 20 others have been hospitalized after drinking illicit liquor in India’s western state of Gujarat over the past 24 hours, media reports said on Tuesday.

The deaths reportedly took place mainly in the villages in Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad areas.

The incident has sent shock waves across the country, especially because the sale and consumption of liquor are strictly prohibited across Gujarat for local people.

“More than 20 people are under treatment in Botad, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad hospitals. According to sources, the death toll is likely to go up as many are said to be critical,” reported the online edition of “The Hindu” newspaper.

Meanwhile, local officials said that it is yet to be ascertained that the deaths were a result of the consumption of illicit liquor.

“Post-mortems of the dead are being conducted in order to establish the actual cause of the deaths. We will be able to comment only after post-mortem reports come out,” a government official told Xinhua over the phone.

According to media reports, the Gujarat Police have detained several people who were allegedly involved in selling spurious liquor in and around the villages where the deaths happened.

Following the incident, the state government has ordered a probe, and a Special Investigation Team headed by a deputy superintendent of police was set up for it. ■