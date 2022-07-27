ADB, animal feed producer sign loan deal to support Cambodia’s agricultural supply chains

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and De Heus TMH Company Limited (DH-TMH) signed here on Tuesday a 15-million-U.S.-dollars loan to boost Cambodia’s agricultural feed sector, the ADB said in a press statement.

With the loan, the DH-TMH, a leading animal feed producer in Cambodia, will expand its storage and processing capacity of animal feed production in the southwestern Kampong Speu province, the statement said.

The additional procurement of processing machinery will promote feed production, allowing the company to buy more local raw materials like maize, rice, and cassava from smallholder farmers within its supply chain, and enabling a supply of affordable, high quality feed for livestock and fish farmers, it added.

Investments in storage are also making the supply chain more resilient, as crops like maize can be stored for a longer time.

“By supporting DH-TMH, we are helping to strengthen the feed value chain, improve livelihoods of feed crop, livestock, and fish farmers, and support sustainable and resilient agricultural practices,” said ADB country director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma.

“Developing locally sourced, high quality, and affordable animal feed supply is integral in safeguarding Cambodia’s food security and reducing reliance on imported feed inputs,” she added.

The company’s Asia Chief Executive Officer Gabor Fluit said the company is committed to empowering independent farmers in Cambodia.

“The strategic cooperation agreement with ADB, in combination with our focus on training and knowledge sharing, with the motto ‘global knowledge-local impact’, will support and accelerate the sustainable development of the Cambodian animal protein supply chain,” he said.

A technical assistance grant will support training for 2,000 maize and 2,000 poultry farmers, many of them women, in climate-resilient farm practices and financial literacy, the statement said, adding that supporting women farmers will help strengthen their positions within farms and boost their access to finance to expand their businesses.

DH-TMH is a joint venture between De Heus Animal Nutrition from the Netherlands, a family-owned global animal feed supplier, and TMH Company Limited from Cambodia, with a capacity to produce 180,000 tons of high quality livestock feed, the statement said. ■