Bangladesh has more women than men as population grows to 165 million

Bangladesh has more women than men for the first time in its recorded history.

Government officials at a press briefing Wednesday made the announcement, saying the country’s population grew to over 165 million in 2022 from 144 million in 2011.

According to preliminary data from the South Asian country’s sixth census, Population and Housing Census 2022, Bangladesh now has a population of 165,158,616.

The latest data show about 83.35 million women are living in Bangladesh, compared to 81.71 million men.

Meanwhile, the number of people of the third gender stands currently at 12,629 in the country.

More than 44 million people live in the Dhaka Division including 13 districts. ■