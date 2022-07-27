Jordan, Israel discuss bilateral ties, joint projects

King Abdullah II of Jordan met on Wednesday with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Amman over boosting bilateral ties and accelerating joint projects.

Lapid, Israel’s caretaker prime minister who is running for another term ahead of the parliamentary elections in November, travelled to Jordan at the invitation of the king, Lapid’s office said in a statement.

Referring to the peace treaty signed between Israel and Jordan in 1994, the two leaders discussed “the many opportunities to build on the peace agreement and to strengthen the common interests between the countries,” said the statement.

The two sides agreed to continue deepening ties and dialogue between the two nations, it added.

They also agreed to accelerate bilateral projects, including the Jordan Gateway Free Zone Industrial Park which was first approved in 1998 but is still under construction.

The building of solar energy facilities in Jordan, the desalination facilities in Israel, joint tourism in the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba, food security, agriculture and transport links were also on the agenda of the meeting.

On the Palestinian cause, the Jordanian king underscored the necessity to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting peace through the two-state solution, said a statement by the Jordanian royal court, adding boosting regional security, stability and development must include the Palestinians.

He called for maintaining calm and respecting the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The meeting came after a period of tensions between the two neighbors, as Jordan criticized Israel’s raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint holy site in East Jerusalem, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. ■