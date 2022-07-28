Biden makes first in-person appearance after COVID-19 isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden made the first in-person appearance at the White House on Wednesday after testing negative for COVID-19.

“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great,” Biden said in remarks from the Rose Garden.

He told a crowd that COVID-19 “isn’t gone” in the United States but serious illness can be avoided with vaccines and treatments.

Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to a memo from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor added that Biden, 79, will discontinue isolation measures but will wear a mask for 10 more days while increasing testing cadence.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden took Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19, after testing positive last week. ■