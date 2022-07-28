Death toll from toxic booze rises to 42 in western India

At least 42 people have been killed and nearly 100 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals after drinking toxic liquor in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials have said.

Police have arrested 15 people in connection with the deaths and sale of toxic liquor.

“The death toll has risen to 42 with 10 in Ahmedabad rural and 32 in Botad, while 97 have been admitted to various hospitals,” senior police officer Narsimha Komar said during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

“Three FIRs (first information reports) have been lodged in the case and we have arrested 15 persons, including the chief conspirator,” Komar added.

Local government ministers have appealed to the victims to come out from “hiding” and “take treatment without fear”.

“Those who have consumed the intoxicant are being traced and taken (to hospitals) by health and police department,” Jitu Vaghani, a local government minister told media.

A local media report quoting police sources investigating the hooch tragedy said the actual death toll in the incident will be much more than the figures on record.

“According to police sources, many people died and families that conducted last rites thought that they may have died naturally,” a local television channel India Today said.

Officials said the condition of some of the patients admitted to hospitals was stated to be critical and the death toll is likely to increase further.

The local government has already ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the police to take strong action against all the illegal sellers of narcotics substances in the state.

Police investigations revealed bootleggers had mixed industrial solvent methyl alcohol with water and sold it as country-made liquor in single plastic pouches.

Gujarat is a dry state with a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since 1960.

Spurious alcohol deaths are often reported in India, where people often drink cheap country-made bootleg liquor. ■