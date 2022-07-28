Germany beats France to set up women’s Euro 2022 final against England

Alexandra Popp’s brace lifted Germany 2-1 over France to reach the 2022 women’s European Championship final in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

The two teams started the game cautiously until the 22nd minute when Popp tested the French goalkeeper with a free-kick. It was Popp again who broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when the German captain received a cross from Svenja Huth and sent it home.

The lead was canceled out just five minutes later with an own goal from the German goalkeeper Merle Frohms, as Kadidiatou Diani’s strike from outside the box hit the post, bounced on the back of the Wolfsburg goalkeeper and into her net.

France seemed to have found their momentum in the second half after they leveled the score, but Frohms’ brilliant saves kept Germany alive. Popp again combined with Huth to put Germany ahead in the 76th minute with a header and secured a final berth.

With six goals, 31-year-old Popp leveled with Beth Mead of England to battle for the Golden Boot, matching the record for a single women’s European Championship held by Germany’s Inka Grings in 2009.

On July 31, eight-time winners Germany will face hosts England, who thrashed Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Sweden 4-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday, in front of a sell-out crowd. ■