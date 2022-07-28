Kenya administers 20 mln COVID-19 vaccines in new milestone

Kenyan Ministry of Health said Thursday it has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in an achievement that steps up the fight against the disease.

Mutahi Kagwe, the cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Health, said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that out of the 20 million doses, 17.2 million have been administered to adults while the rest to teenagers aged 15 to 18.

Kagwe said a total of 835,834 booster doses have also been issued, while some 9.1 million adults and 441,393 teenagers have been fully vaccinated. He added that the proportion of the adult population fully vaccinated is 33 percent, and Kenya is working to vaccinate a targeted population of 27.2 million.

On July 13, Kenya announced it had vaccinated 19 million people, an indication that the east African nation has administered about 1 million doses in about two weeks.

The country’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 337,500 Thursday. And 44 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,058 tested in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 2.1 percent.

Kenya has so far received 27.8 million vaccine doses that include Moderna, Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer. ■