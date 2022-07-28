Nigerian military kills 30 gunmen in suburb of national capital: spokesman

Nigerian troops killed at least 30 gunmen among those who laid an ambush Sunday on the Nigerian Presidential Guards Brigade in a suburb of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, a military spokesman said Thursday.

Bernard Onyeuko, a spokesman for the Nigerian military, told the media at a news briefing here that the guards’ brigade had killed the gunmen while repelling the attack Sunday and during follow-up operations which lasted till Tuesday in the Bwari area of Abuja.

The Presidential Guards Brigade was on a patrol when they were ambushed overnight Sunday, a spokesman for the guards’ brigade, Godfrey Abakpa, told Xinhua via telephone earlier Tuesday, saying a few military men were also wounded in action while responding to the ambush along a road in the Bwari area.

On Wednesday, military sources told Xinhua that two officers were gunned down by the attackers who later fled the scene, while another died at a hospital Tuesday while being treated for a gunshot injury.

Onyeuko added the troops had successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages in the Bwari area during mop-up operations, destroying the gunmen’s hideouts.

The Presidential Guards Brigade, an elite brigade of the army, is responsible for the protection of the Nigerian president and his guests, guarding the president’s residence, as well as performing ceremonial duties. It is also responsible for providing security in the capital city. ■