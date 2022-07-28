Spanish police make huge drug bust

Spanish police said on Wednesday they have seized 2,555 kilograms of hashish and 30 kilograms of marijuana during an operation in the country’s northern region of Aragon.

This is believed to be the biggest single drug seizure ever recorded in the country. The police also arrested three individuals and seized automatic weapons and other items.

The haul formed part of an operation which has been ongoing since the start of this month in the town of Sos del Rey Catolico. The authorities focused their investigation on a house that was suspected of being used as a depot for illicit drugs.

This is the first time that what is called a ‘nursery’ has been detected, explained the head of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade, Carlos Garcia. “That is where drugs are stored so they can then be sold elsewhere, in this case probably in Europe.”

The police also seized an AK-47 rifle, a Colt pistol, several iPhones, fake number plates, a radar jamming device and a metal detector. ■