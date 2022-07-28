Toyota leads global auto sales in first half of year

Toyota Motor Corp. group led global auto sales in the first half of 2022, beating Germany’s Volkswagen AG for the third consecutive year, despite a global chip crunch and COVID-19-related constraints, official figures showed Thursday.

The Aichi prefecture-based automaker reported selling around 5.14 million vehicles globally in the reporting period, including sales by its mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd.

This, however, marked the first decline in two years and was a 6 percent decline from Toyota’s figures from a year earlier.

Toyota’s drop in sales was rooted in the automaker lowering global production for the first time in two years by 3.8 percent to 5.10 million units, although the global chip crunch affected Toyota less than other major automakers.

“Sales volume has never been our top priority. We will continue to prioritize safety and quality and strive to make better cars,” a Toyota official was quoted as saying.

Toyota’s domestic sales took a hit, however, owing to a parts supply shortage, slumping 18.1 percent to 954,173 units, with local production falling 7.7 percent to 1.74 million units.

The maker of the ubiquitous Prius hybrid and Corolla sedan models also saw its overseas sales fall 2.8 percent to 4.18 million vehicles.

Its production overseas increased however by 5.6 percent to 3.35 million units, marking a record high for the first half-year period.

This, the figures showed, was owing to the automakers’ broader production capacity in China.

Toyota’s global sales in June, excluding those of Daihatsu and Hino, meanwhile, dropped 3.2 percent from a year earlier, to 817,321 units, while its worldwide output was down 4.6 percent to 793,378 cars, the figures also showed. ■