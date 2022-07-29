Austria’s economic growth slows in Q2: flash estimate

Austria’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, with its gross domestic product (GDP) edging up 0.5 percent from Q1, according to flash estimates by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO).

This shows a slowdown from the 1.5-percent quarterly growth in Q1 of this year, according to a WIFO statement released on Friday.

The institute said “growth momentum cooled across the board” in Q2 “in terms of the economy as a whole.”

While exports and imports in Q2 rose 2.7 and 0.5 percent from Q1, respectively, domestic household consumption fell by 1.9 percent as “increased uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and high price momentum dampened the development of consumer spending.”

Value added in the industry increased by 0.7 percent in Q2 compared to the previous quarter.

The strongest growth impulses in Q2 came from the accommodation and catering sectors, according to the WIFO statement. ■