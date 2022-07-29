Death toll from floods in Iran rises to 32

Al least 32 people have been killed in recent flash floods in 18 Iranian provinces, a senior Iranian rescue and relief official said on Friday.

Mehdi Vallipour, head of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, also told the officials news agency IRNA that 25 people were also missing.

Vallipour noted that rescue teams have so far provided assistance to over 15,000 people, while 1,229 people were transferred to safe places.

Hossein-Ali Mohammadi, head of the Crisis Management Organization of Mazandaran Province, said that the flood has resulted in the partial collapse of a building and the destruction of a bridge, in addition to the damage to a provincial road.

Mohammadi said in some cities, power and telecommunication networks have had temporary outages.

The ongoing heavy rainfalls, expected to continue until Monday, have so far led to flooding in 20 Iranian provinces, causing damage to 100 counties and 300 villages.

Due to the heavy rainfalls and flooding, residents in the affected areas have been warned against going to potentially high-risk areas, such as river banks and watercourses. ■