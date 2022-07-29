Deutsche Bank sees 11-year high profit in Q2

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, revealed on Wednesday that its profit in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 had soared to an 11-year high.

The bank said its profit before tax increased by 33 percent to 1.5 billion euros (1.53 billion U.S. dollars) in Q2, the highest profit registered by the company since 2011.

All Deutsche Bank’s core businesses grew in Q2, with Corporate Bank business booming in particular, with revenues up by 26 percent year-on-year to 1.6 billion euros.

Revenues in the Investment Bank division grew by 11 percent to 2.6 billion euros, and in the Private Bank by 7 percent to 2.2 billion euros. Meanwhile, Asset Management increased by 5 percent to 656 million euros.

“With the best half-year profits since 2011, we have proven – once again – that we can deliver growth and rising profits in a challenging environment,” said Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deutsche Bank.

The German lender reaffirmed that it is aiming for 26 to 27 billion euros in revenue in 2022.

“We remain fully committed to our sustainable growth strategy and to all our financial targets for 2025,” said James von Moltke, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer.

Deutsche Bank is aiming to increase annual revenue growth to 4.5 percent by 2025. (1 euro =1.02 U.S. dollars) ■