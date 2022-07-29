Flooding hits Kentucky, nearby states, kills 8

At least eight people were killed in Kentucky after heavy rain-caused flooding hit the eastern part of the U.S. state.

The flooding also left more than 25,000 homes and businesses without power as of Thursday afternoon, local media quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

Expecting deaths to rise into the double digits, Beshear has declared a state of emergency for all of Kentucky and called in the National Guard to assist in the hardest-hit parts.

Beshear has requested the Federal Government to provide federal aid to eastern Kentucky. “The damage suffered is enormous and recovery will be a long-term effort,” he tweeted Thursday night. “This assistance is critical to our efforts and essential for our people.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also declared a state of emergency for six counties.

More than 6 inches of rain fell overnight heading into Thursday morning, leaving streets underwater, local media reported Thursday. The National Weather Service warned heavy rains and flooding could continue throughout the weekend in parts of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. ■