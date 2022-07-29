Former senior provincial legislator expelled from CPC, office

Wang Minghui, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People’s Congress, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country’s top anti-graft body announced Friday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation into Wang found that he had been disloyal and dishonest to the Party, refused to cooperate in the investigation, and engaged in superstitious activities.

It also found that Wang is morally corrupt and had traded his power for money. He took advantage of his positions to help others in project contracting and business operations, and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

Wang’s view on job performance is seriously distorted and his eagerness for quick success, instant benefits and his abuse of power led to heavy losses to the national interests.

He has severely violated the Party’s discipline and committed duty-related offenses. He is suspected of taking bribes and power abuse, the top anti-graft body said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings. ■