Germany’s inflation falls slightly to 7.5 pct in July

The inflation rate in Germany continued to fall slightly to 7.5 percent in July, showed provisional data of the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) Thursday.

In May, inflation in the European largest economy peaked at 7.9 percent, the highest level since the first oil crisis hit the country in the winter of 1973/1974.

Energy prices, in particular, increased significantly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and had a “considerable impact on the high inflation rate,” Destatis noted. Including household energy and motor fuels, energy prices in July were up by 35.7 percent year-on-year.

Food prices in Germany also increased above average, rising by 14.8 percent on an annual basis, Destatis said. Following a 12.7 percent increase in June, the price development accelerated once again amid fears of a global food crisis.

High inflation was “diminishing the purchasing power of private households,” market research institute GfK noted. The institute’s forward-looking index for consumer sentiment in Germany in August fell to an all-time low of minus 30.6 points.

The German government is trying to cushion the effects of record inflation levels. Measures include a higher mileage allowance for long-distance commuters, a discount ticket for public transport and a fuel tax cut. Their exact impact on the inflation rate, however, could not be shown yet, Destatis said.

Germany’s central bank Deutsche Bundesbank expects the inflation rate to remain high in the coming months. “It could even rise again in September, when the temporary relief measures will no longer apply,” the bank said in its latest monthly report.

For the first time in years, the European Central Bank raised base rates from null to 0.5 percent in reaction to high inflation. The measure took effect on July 27 and is supposed to “make sure inflation returns to its two percent target over the medium term,” the bank said. ■