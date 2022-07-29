Israel to raise consumer electricity price by 8.6 pct amid global crisis

The Israeli Electricity Authority on Thursday announced an 8.6-percent increase in the electricity rate for domestic consumers starting Aug. 1.

The price per kWh will rise to 0.4906 shekels (0.14 U.S. dollars), the authority said in a statement.

The price increase comes amid a recent global energy crisis and the following sharp increases in all types of fuels including coal.

Coal accounts for about 23 percent of Israel’s electricity production and is a fully imported fuel, it added, adding the impact of the energy crisis is relatively limited given most of the electricity is produced from local natural gas under long-term contracts. ■