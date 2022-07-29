Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Beer Sheva advance in UEFA Conference League

Israeli football clubs Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beer Sheva advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League while Maccabi Netanya was eliminated on Thursday.

After winning 3-0 in the first leg in Azerbaijan last week, Maccabi Tel Aviv drew 0-0 with PFC Zire in front of 11,700 demanding fans, who booed their home team for a poor performance, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Thanks to a late header by Rotem Hatuel in the 85th minute, Israeli Cup holder Hapoel Beer Sheva achieved a 1-0 win over the Dinamo Minsk of Belarus to advance.

The second leg was played behind closed doors at Turner Stadium in the Israeli city of Beer Sheva, as a home match for the Belarusians, a week after the Hapoel won 2-1 on the same pitch.

Maccabi Netanya lost 1-0 at home to Istanbul Basaksehir. The Turkish side thus advanced to the next round with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Basaksehir silenced 11,000 local fans at the coastal city of Netanya with an early goal in the ninth minute from a header by the Burundian midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye. Netanya missed several good chances of equalizing, including a header from Gil Itzhak that hit the crossbar in the last seconds. ■