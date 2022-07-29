Jordan to raise interest rate by 75 basis points: central bank

The Central Bank of Jordan on Thursday decided to raise the interest rate on its various monetary policy instruments by 75 basis points.

The decision will go into effect as of July 31, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The bank’s open market operations committee took the decision in line with the regional and international monetary markets’ interest rate changes, to address the inflation pressures amid the rising global inflation rates, Petra reported.

The bank’s data showed that the kingdom’s foreign currency reserves currently stand at 16.7 billion U.S. dollars, which can cover the kingdom’s imports for 8.7 months.

By the end of May, bank deposits in Jordan continued to hike, recording an annual increase of 7.5 percent, while credit facilities offered by banks showed an annual growth of 5.8 percent.

Jordan’s tourism revenues jumped by 242.7 percent during the first half of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, while national exports increased by 43.4 percent during the first five months.

The bank said it would continue to monitor local, regional and global economic developments, and stands ready to act proactively to support monetary stability. ■