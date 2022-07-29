Pakistan adds 693 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 693 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s ministry of health said on Friday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,553,325 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,483 people have died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Thursday, 20,678 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 3.35 percent.

There are 177 patients in critical condition. ■