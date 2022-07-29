Security Council extends mandate of UN peacekeeping mission in Libya

The UN Security Council on Thursday extended the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for another three months until Oct. 31.

According to Resolution 2647, the council underlined the importance of an inclusive, comprehensive national dialogue and reconciliation process, welcomed the support of the African Union in that regard, recognized the important role of other regional organizations, and called upon the relevant Libyan institutions and authorities to implement confidence-building measures to create an environment conducive for successful national presidential and parliamentary elections.

The council emphasized that there can be no military solution in Libya, and demanded full compliance by all member states with the arms embargo imposed under Resolution 1970, as modified by subsequent resolutions.

The council also urged all member states to respect fully the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

The mission was first established in September 2011 to support Libya’s new transitional authorities in their post-conflict efforts. ■